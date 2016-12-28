Home Cloud Computing Microsoft: Best Practices for WordPress Security on Azure

Microsoft: Best Practices for WordPress Security on Azure

Microsoft: Best Practices for WordPress Security on Azure
Microsoft: Best Practices for WordPress Security on Azure

WordPress Security is often an overlooked feature. Customers are quick to configure their site, but often forget to fine tune the security aspect. Here we have compiled steps that will help make your WordPress site more robust on Azure.

More information can also be found at the official WordPress.org site: https://codex.wordpress.org/Hardening_WordPress

1) wp-config.php

Customize and modify default settings in wp-config.php

  • By default, WordPress use table prefix “wp_” to create database tables during installation, to secure the access to database tables,
    recommend to use different table prefix from the default value.
  • As WordPress use bare cookies instead of PHP sessions to track login state, it is important to have authentication cookie for the website. While installing WordPress, you are asked to provide the values of keys & salts, however, you may choose to skip this step for faster installation. In this case, WordPress insert default value for keys & salts (‘put your unique phrase here’).After the WordPress site is installed, you can edit wp-config.php, using the secret-key service link to generate a set of keys & salts.

Read the entire article here, Best Practices for WordPress Security on Azure

via the fine folks at Microsoft

 

