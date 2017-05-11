Home Microsoft: Batch computing at a fraction of the price

Microsoft: Batch computing at a fraction of the price

Microsoft: Batch computing at a fraction of the price
Today at Microsoft Build 2017, we are delighted to announce the public preview of a new way to obtain and consume Azure compute at a much lower price using Azure Batch – low-priority VMs. Low-priority VMs are allocated from our surplus compute capacity and are available for up to an 80% discount, enabling certain types of workloads to run for a significantly reduced cost or allowing you to do much more for the same cost.

We are giving you access to spare capacity that can exist in each region, for a significantly reduced price. The amount of spare capacity is going to vary by region and VM size according to multiple factors, including day of week, time of day, and demand for different VM sizes. We effectively let you “borrow” and take advantage of this unused capacity for a great price. However, it comes with the understanding that when you request it, there may not be some or all the capacity available, plus for capacity you have allocated, there are occasions when we’ll need to take some or all of it back. Hence the name – low-priority VMs may not be allocated or may be preempted due to higher priority allocations, which equate to full-priced VMs that have an SLA.

The price for low-priority VMs is fixed, with each VM size now having a fixed low-priority price in addition to the existing full price. See the Azure Batch pricing page for more details.

Read the entire article here, Batch computing at a fraction of the price | Blog

via the fine folks at Microsoft.

Microsoft
Microsoft Founded in 1975, Microsoft (Nasdaq “MSFT”) is the worldwide leader in software, services, devices and solutions that help people and businesses realize their full potential.
