Microsoft Azure Virtual Machine Internals – Part 1

Introduction The Azure cloud services are composed of elements from Compute, Storage, and Networking. The compute building block is a Virtual Machine (VM), which is the subject of discussion in this post. Web search will yield large amounts of documentation regarding the commands, APIs and UX for creating and managing VMs. This is not a 101 or ‘How to’ and the reader is for the most part expected to already be familiar with the topics of VM creation and management. The goal of this series is to look at what is happening under the covers as a VM goes thru its various states.

Azure provides IaaS and PaaS VMs; in this post when we refer to a VM we mean the IaaS VM. There are two control plane stacks in Azure, Azure Service Management (ASM) and Azure Resource Manager (ARM). We will be limiting ourselves to ARM since it is the forward looking control plane.

ARM exposes resources like VM, NIC but in reality ARM is a thin frontend layer and the resources themselves are exposed by lower level resource providers like Compute Resource Provider (CRP), Network Resource Provider (NRP) and Storage Resource Provider (SRP). Portal calls ARM which in turn calls the resource providers.

Read the entire article here, Azure Virtual Machine Internals – Part 1 | Blog

Categories:
          Share this video