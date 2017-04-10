Microsoft Azure Stack Technical Preview 3 refresh with Azure PaaS services

Today, we are excited to announce preview releases of Azure PaaS services for Azure Stack and a refresh to Azure Stack TP3. Last month, we released Azure Stack TP3 and provided additional information about hybrid use cases, the pay-as-you-use business model for Azure Stack, and roadmap updates. If you haven’t already, read Jeffery Snover’s Azure Stack TP3 blog post for more context. Additionally, we put together a whitepaper with an even more detailed roadmap of Azure services, integrated systems details, and initial geo-availability.

This update continues delivering Azure Services on premises so customers can create innovative applications for the hybrid cloud. Specifically, this release includes:

New to App Service this release:

Azure Functions preview for AAD based deployments

Deployment in disconnected environments

Deployment on ADFS authenticated Azure Stack

Installation and deployment improvements

Azure Resource Manager (ARM) API version 2016-03-01 support for App Services

Synchronization of SKUs with Azure – i.e. Free (F1), Shared (D1), and Standard (S1, S2, S3)

Service reliability improvements

