Microsoft Azure SQL Vulnerability Assessment – now with PowerShell support!

You can now manage your SQL Vulnerability Assessments at scale using the new SQL VA PowerShell cmdlets. The cmdlets can be found in the Azure Resource Manager module, AzureRM 6.6.0, within the AzureRM.Sql package. Take a look at the AzureRM PowerShell Gallery for more details.

Managing Vulnerability Assessment with cmdlets

SQL Vulnerability Assessment (VA) is a service that provides visibility into your security state, and includes actionable steps to resolve security issues, and enhance your database security. For more details, please see the Vulnerability Assessment Getting Started guide.

Vulnerability Assessment is part of the SQL Advanced Threat Protection package for Azure SQL Database. The full package provides a single go-to location for discovering and classifying sensitive data (Information Protection), detecting database threats (Threat Detection) and running vulnerability assessments with SQL Vulnerability Assessment.

The new cmdlets can be used initially to turn on the Advanced Threat Protection (ATP) package on your database. Additionally, there are cmdlets available for setting up Vulnerability Assessment parameters, running scans, managing scan results and managing baselines. Using these capabilities, you can now run and manage assessments across a fleet of databases, all from the comfort of your PowerShell console.

Read the entire article here, Azure SQL Vulnerability Assessment – now with PowerShell support!

Via the fine folks at Microsoft