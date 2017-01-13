Microsoft Azure SQL Database is increasing read and write performance

It is our pleasure to announce that we have doubled the write performance across all Azure SQL Database offers and additionally have doubled the read performance for our Premium databases. These performance upgrades come with no price change and are available world-wide.

The increased performance will allow for price optimization of existing workloads as well as for onboarding of even more demanding workloads to the platform.

Especially heavy OLTP workloads in Premium database with random read patterns will benefit from the increases read performance and may fit into a smaller performance tier than they are running in today. In general, if your Premium workload is below 50% DTU utilization now, you may be able to run in the next lower Premium performance level.

Read the entire article here, Azure SQL Database is increasing read and write performance

via the fine folks at Microsoft.