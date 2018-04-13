Home Applications Microsoft Azure Announcements

One of the biggest news items out of last week was the arrival of Virtual Machine Serial Console access in public preview in all global regions. This is something customers have wanted for some time and the team was ecstatic to finally deliver it. Down below, you’ll find a blog post and episodes of Tuesdays with Corey and Azure Friday that go into all the details and show how it works.

Now in preview Virtual Machine Serial Console access – Virtual machine serial console enables bidirectional serial console access to your virtual machines. The preview is available in global Azure regions. To try it, look for Serial console (Preview) in the Support+Troubleshooting section of your virtual machine. Serial Console access requires you to have VM Contributor or higher privileges to the virtual machine. This will ensure connection to the console is kept at the highest level of privileges to protect your system.

Preview: SQL Database Transparent Data Encryption with Azure Key Vault configuration checklist – Azure SQL Database and Data Warehouse offer encryption-at-rest by providing Transparent Data Encryption (TDE) for all data written to disk, including databases, log files and backups. The TDE protector is by default managed by the service in a fully transparent fashion, rotated every 90 days and maintained in archive for access to backups. Optionally, you can assume management of the TDE Protector for more control. However, you should read this post for guidelines before setting up Azure SQL Database TDE with customer-managed keys in Azure Key Vault.

Soft delete for Azure Storage Blobs now in public preview – Soft delete for Azure Storage Blobs is available in all regions, both public and private. When turned on, soft delete enables you to save and recover your data where blobs or blob snapshots are deleted. This protection extends to blob data that is erased as the result of an overwrite. If there is a chance that your data is accidentally modified or deleted by an application or other storage account user, we recommend turning on soft delete. Soft delete is one part of a data protection strategy and can help prevent inadvertent data loss.

Also in preview Now generally available Announcing Azure Service Health general availability – configure your alerts today – Azure Service Health is a personalized dashboard that provides guidance and support when issues in Azure services affect you. Unlike our public status page which provides general status information, Azure Service Health provides tailored information for your resources. It also helps you prepare for planned maintenance and other changes that could affect the availability of your resources.

Announcing the general availability of Azure Files share snapshot – Azure Files share snapshots are available globally in all Azure clouds. Share snapshots provide a way to make incremental backups of Server Message Block (SMB) shares in Azure Files. Storage administrators can use snapshots directly and backup providers can now leverage this capability to integrate Azure Files backup and restore capabilities into their products.

Read the entire article here, Azure.Source – Volume 25 | Blog

Via the fine folks at Microsoft.

