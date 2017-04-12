Microsoft Azure Skills Initiative – Transform you Skills

While I would love to change the world and bring world peace, my message for you is much simpler; it’s easier to accomplish and probably has a better chance of coming to fruition. My message is simply about change and how any transformation starts with you.

As part of my job I preach the benefits of transformation and self-disruption to my customers when encouraging them to change their processes and adopt Cloud Technology. It is my ability to demonstrate my own transformation and consistent disruption to stay relevant that helps me to drive that message.

My own history of change is clear in my background. After graduating in 1997 as a Mechanical engineer, I started my career as a Fabrication Engineer reading intricate two dimensional designs on paper and translating them to three dimensional fabricated parts that when put together in expected ways, created a crane or a humungous earth mover. While I enjoyed working in an industry directly related to my qualification, I soon realised that I needed to move on to stay relevant.

Read the entire article here, Azure Skills Initiative – Transform you Skills – Microsoft Partner Network Blog

