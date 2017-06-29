Microsoft Azure Site Recovery Now Supports Ubuntu

Azure Site Recovery makes business continuity accessible for all your IT applications by letting you use Azure as your recovery site. This offers a solution where you only pay for the resources you consume, alleviating the need to spend on upfront capital investments for a recovery location or resources.

We recognize our customer’s need to have flexibility in the choice of platforms and application stacks they use. That is why Azure Site Recovery supports a wide variety of platforms and operating systems. We’ve now added support for another very popular Linux distribution. Azure Site Recovery now supports disaster recovery and migration to Azure for servers running Ubuntu on Azure virtual machines or in a VMware virtualized environment. Azure Site Recovery currently supports disaster recovery and migration to Azure for applications on Ubuntu Server 14.04 LTS.

Let’s see how easy it is to achieve business continuity objectives for your Ubuntu workloads in the context of the fictional Bellows College.

via the fine folks at Microsoft.