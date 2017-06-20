Microsoft Azure Site Recovery now supports managed disks
Azure Site Recovery (ASR) now supports managed disks. This follows the announcement of Azure’s support for managed disks in February. With the integration of managed disks into ASR, you can attach managed disks to your machines during a failover or migration to Azure.
Managed disks provide the following advantages:
- Simplified disk management for Azure IaaS VMs by removing the hassle of managing storage accounts for your machines after failover to Azure.
- Improved reliability for Availability Sets by ensuring that the disks of the failed over VMs are automatically placed in different storage scale units (stamps) to avoid single points of failure.
To attach managed disks to your machine on a failover, set “Use managed disks” to “Yes” in the Compute and Network settings for the virtual machine as shown below.
Below are a few considerations to keep in mind when using this feature:
