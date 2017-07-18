Microsoft Azure Site Recovery now supports large disk sizes in Azure

Following the recent general availability of large disk sizes in Azure, we are excited to announce that Azure Site Recovery (ASR) now supports the disaster recovery and migration of on-premises virtual machines and physical servers with disk sizes of up to 4095 GB to Azure.

Many on-premises virtual machines that are part of the Database tier and file servers use disks with sizes greater than 1 TB. Support for protecting these virtual machines with large disk sizes has consistently featured as a top ask from both our customers and partners. With this enhancement, ASR now provides you the ability to recover or migrate these workloads to Azure.

These large disk sizes are available on both standard and premium storage. In standard storage, two new disk sizes, S40 (2TB) and S50 (4TB) are available for managed and unmanaged disks. For workloads that consistently require high IOPS and throughput, two new disk sizes, P40 (2TB) and P50 (4TB) are available in premium storage, again for both managed and unmanaged disks. Depending upon your application requirements, you can choose to replicate your virtual machines to standard or premium storage with ASR. More details on the configuration, region availability and pricing of large disks is available in this storage documentation.

