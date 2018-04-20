Microsoft Azure Service Fabric – announcing Reliable Services on Linux and RHEL support

Many customers are using Azure Service Fabric to build and operate always-on, highly scalable, microservice applications. Recently, we open sourced Service Fabric with the MIT license to increase opportunities for customers to participate in the development and direction of the product. Today, we are excited to announce the release of Service Fabric runtime v6.2 and corresponding SDK and tooling updates.

This release includes:

The general availability of Java and .NET Core Reliable Services and Actors on Linux

Public preview of Red Hat Enterprise clusters

Enhanced container support

Improved monitoring and backup/restore capabilities

The updates will be available in all regions over the next few days and details can be found in the release notes.

Reliable Services and Reliable Actors on Linux is generally available Reliable Services and Reliable Actors are programming models to help developers build stateless and stateful microservices for new applications and for adding new microservices to existing applications. Now you can use your preferred language to build Reliable Services and Actors with the Service Fabric API using .NET Core 2.0 and Java 8 SDKs on Linux.

You can learn more about this capability through Java Quickstarts and .NET Core Samples.

Read the entire article here, Azure Service Fabric – announcing Reliable Services on Linux and RHEL support | Blog

Via the fine folks at Microsoft.