Microsoft Azure Service Fabric – announcing Reliable Services on Linux and RHEL support

Many customers are using Azure Service Fabric to build and operate always-on, highly scalable, microservice applications. Recently, we open sourced Service Fabric with the MIT license to increase opportunities for customers to participate in the development and direction of the product. Today, we are excited to announce the release of Service Fabric runtime v6.2 and corresponding SDK and tooling updates.

This release includes:

  • The general availability of Java and .NET Core Reliable Services and Actors on Linux
  • Public preview of Red Hat Enterprise clusters
  • Enhanced container support
  • Improved monitoring and backup/restore capabilities

The updates will be available in all regions over the next few days and details can be found in the release notes.

Reliable Services and Reliable Actors on Linux is generally available Reliable Services and Reliable Actors are programming models to help developers build stateless and stateful microservices for new applications and for adding new microservices to existing applications. Now you can use your preferred language to build Reliable Services and Actors with the Service Fabric API using .NET Core 2.0 and Java 8 SDKs on Linux.

You can learn more about this capability through Java Quickstarts and .NET Core Samples.

Read the entire article here, Azure Service Fabric – announcing Reliable Services on Linux and RHEL support | Blog

Via the fine folks at Microsoft.

Applications
Cloud Computing
Data Center
Development
Monitoring
News
Open Source
Microsoft
Microsoft Founded in 1975, Microsoft (Nasdaq "MSFT") is the worldwide leader in software, services, devices and solutions that help people and businesses realize their full potential.

