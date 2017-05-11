Microsoft Azure Security Center Dashboard Updated – Video

Good news on the Azure Security Center front!We’ve refreshed the dashboard to make it easier for you to:

Identify new issues with your Azure Virtual Machines and PaaS services

Find those issues easily using the New alerts & incidents tile

Get to work fast with the ROI on investigations by using the Most attacked resources tile

Access more information on a single screen

Read the entire article here, Azure Security Center Dashboard Updated – Microsoft Azure Security and Compliance

via the fine folks at Microsoft