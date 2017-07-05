Microsoft Azure Network Security Documentation

We know that security is job one in the cloud and how important it is that you find accurate and timely information about Azure security. One of the best reasons to use Azure for your applications and services is to take advantage of Azure’s wide array of security tools and capabilities. These tools and capabilities help make it possible to create secure solutions on the Azure platform.

Microsoft Azure provides confidentiality, integrity, and availability of customer data, while also enabling transparent accountability. To help you better understand the collection of network security controls implemented within Microsoft Azure from the customer’s perspective, this article, “Azure Network Security”, is written to provide a comprehensive look at the network security controls available with Microsoft Azure.

This paper is intended to inform you about the wide range of network controls that you can configure to enhance the security of the solutions you deploy in Azure. If you are interested in what Microsoft does to secure the network fabric of the Azure platform itself, see the Azure security section in the Microsoft Trust Center.

Azure platform

Azure is a public cloud service platform that supports a broad selection of operating systems, programming languages, frameworks, tools, databases, and devices. It can run Linux containers with Docker integration; build apps with JavaScript, Python, .NET, PHP, Java, and Node.js; build back-ends for iOS, Android, and Windows devices. Azure cloud services support the same technologies millions of developers and IT professionals already rely on and trust.

Read the entire article here, Azure Network Security

via the fine folks at Microsoft