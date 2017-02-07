Microsoft Azure MFA cloud based protection for on-premises VPNs is now in public preview!

I’m Yossi Banai, a Program Manager on the Azure Active Directory team. As you know, multi-factor authentication is an important tool to help safeguard data and applications while meeting user demands for a simple sign-in process. With Azure Multi-factor authentication (MFA), customers currently can choose between MFA Server (an on-premises solution) and cloud-based MFA (a cloud-based solution supported and maintained by Microsoft).

While MFA Server provides a rich set of features, more and more customers are choosing to use cloud-based MFA to secure their environment, to simplify it, reduce cost, and take advantage of powerful Azure AD features such as Conditional Access and Azure AD Identity Protection.

However, since cloud-based MFA services like Azure AD have not traditionally supported RADIUS authentication, customers who wanted to secure on-premises clients such as VPN had no choice but to deploy MFA Servers on-premises. With today’s release of the NPS Extension for Azure MFA, I’m excited to announce that we have closed this gap, and added the ability to secure RADIUS clients using cloud-based MFA!

