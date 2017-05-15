Microsoft Azure makes VMs Affordable for Everybody

We are all very familiar with mass market economics: when things become available in abundance their prices tend to drop dramatically and they become affordable for everybody. And that’s the secrete of the just announced low-priority virtual machines (VMs) to reduce the cost of Batch workloads. Low-priority VMs make new types of Batch workloads possible by providing a large amount of compute power that is also economical. Low-priority VMs are allocated from a surplus compute capacity and are available for up to an 80% discount, enabling certain types of workloads to run for a significantly reduced cost or allowing you to do much more for the same cost.

What is Azure Batch?

It’s a platform service for running large-scale parallel and high-performance computing (HPC) applications efficiently in the Azure cloud. Azure Batch schedules compute-intensive work to run on a managed collection of virtual machines, and can automatically scale compute resources to meet the needs of your jobs. Azure Batch is best suited for a large number of similar tasks which can be executed in parallel with no or minor interaction, for example, parameter studies in digital manufacturing to find the best suited material or geometry for a certain product; or rendering, analysis, and processing of thousands of images in digital content creation; or for analyzing genetic sequences .in the life sciences

