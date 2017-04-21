Microsoft Azure IoT Suite Connected Factory Now Available

Getting Started with Industrie 4.0 Many customers tell us that they want to start with the digital transformation of their assets, for example production lines, as well as their business processes. However, many times they just don’t know where to start or what exactly Industrie 4.0 is all about. At Microsoft, we are committed to enabling businesses of all sizes to realize their full potential and today we are proud to announce our connected factory preconfigured solution and six-step framework to quickly enable you to get started on your Industrie 4.0 journey.

Azure IoT Suite preconfigured solutions are engineered to help businesses get started quickly and move from proof-of-concept to broader deployment. The connected factory preconfigured solution leverages Azure services including Azure IoT Hub and the new Azure Time Series Insights. Furthermore, it leverages the OPC Foundation’s cross-platform OPC UA Net Standard Library reference stack for OPC UA connectivity as well as OPC DA and other OPC Classic protocols via the use of the included wrapper, as well as a rich web portal with OPC UA server management capabilities, alarms processing and telemetry visualizations. The web portal and the Azure Time-Series Insights can be used to quickly see trends in OPC UA telemetry data and see Overall Equipment Effectiveness (OEE) and several key performance indicators (KPIs) like number of units produced and energy consumption.

