Microsoft Azure IoT Suite adds physical IoT device/gateway tutorials

There are many facets to an IoT Solution – device code, cloud solution code, and application code – all working together to realize a business goal. Azure IoT Suite is designed to get you started quickly and realize business value from IoT. You can get started with a fully functional pre-configured solution in a matter of minutes. Virtual devices are provisioned to complete the solution and demonstrate end-to-end functionality, but at some point, you want to explore connecting your own real-world devices.

Today, we are excited to announce two new tutorials for the Azure IoT Suite detailing the connection of a physical device and an IoT gateway to the remote monitoring preconfigured solution. Bring your own devices or leverage our Azure IoT Starter kits for Raspberry Pi 3 and the Intel NUC Gateway; view live telemetry feeds from real connected sensors (or simulated data if sensors are not available) and learn how to implement and perform a remote firmware update from the solution web portal.

Get started connecting devices to Azure IoT Suite today at Connect your Raspberry Pi and Connect your Intel NUC gateway.

Read the entire article here, Azure IoT Suite adds physical IoT device/gateway tutorials | Blog

via the fine folks at Microsoft.