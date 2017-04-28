Microsoft Azure IoT Gateway SDK packages now available

Back in November, we announced the general availability of the Azure IoT Gateway SDK. We’ve already heard from a number of customers who are leveraging the open source Gateway SDK to connect their legacy devices or run analytics at the edge of their network. It’s great to see quick adoption! With the Gateway SDK’s modular architecture, developers can also program their own custom modules to perform specific actions. Thanks to its flexible design, you can create these modules in your preferred language – Node.js, Java, C#, or C.

We want to further simplify the experience of getting started with writing modules for the Gateway SDK. Today, we are announcing availability of packages to streamline the developer experience, enabling you to get started in minutes!

What packages are available?

Read the entire article here, Azure IoT Gateway SDK packages now available

via the fine folks at Microsoft.