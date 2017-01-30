Microsoft: Azure IoT and Windows IoT
The core of IoT (Internet of Things) is Cloud (Internet), Device (Thing) and how to connect them. For Cloud, we have Azure IoT Hub. For Device, we have Windows 10 IoT Core. How about the connection between them? Great products need great tools. Here comes with the IoT Extension Pack. With this extension pack, we could easily build great IoT solutions on top of Microsoft technology stack: Azure IoT Hub and Windows 10 IoT Core. This extension pack consists of two great IoT tools: Azure IoT Toolkit and Windows IoT Core Extension. The extension is the bridge between the Device (Windows 10 IoT Core) and Cloud (Azure IoT Hub). By using the extension pack, we could easily connect the Windows 10 IoT Core with Azure IoT Hub to build a awesome IoT solution.Try this extension pack and come to the IoT World!
Read the entire article here, Azure IoT and Windows IoT – formulahendry
via the fine folks at Microsoft
Follow @DABCC Follow @douglasabrown
White Papers
eG Enterprise Logon Simulator for Citrix XenApp & XenDesktop – Solution Brief
User Experience & Logon Monitoring Challenges For years, slow logons have been the most common complaint of Citrix users. When a user logs on multiple times in a day, from multiple devices, slow logons can lead to frustration and lower productivity. For Citrix administrators, slow logon is one of the most difficult problems to resolve […]
Share this:
steadyPRINT Data Sheet – centralized printer administration, monitoring and reliability!
Monitoring and Troubleshooting Citrix Logon Issues – White Paper
steadyPRINT Quick Installation Guide – Printer Management for Virtual Desktop Environments
VMware: Modernizing your Virtualization Platform – Free Trend Brief