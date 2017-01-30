Microsoft: Azure IoT and Windows IoT

The core of IoT (Internet of Things) is Cloud (Internet), Device (Thing) and how to connect them. For Cloud, we have Azure IoT Hub. For Device, we have Windows 10 IoT Core. How about the connection between them? Great products need great tools. Here comes with the IoT Extension Pack. With this extension pack, we could easily build great IoT solutions on top of Microsoft technology stack: Azure IoT Hub and Windows 10 IoT Core. This extension pack consists of two great IoT tools: Azure IoT Toolkit and Windows IoT Core Extension. The extension is the bridge between the Device (Windows 10 IoT Core) and Cloud (Azure IoT Hub). By using the extension pack, we could easily connect the Windows 10 IoT Core with Azure IoT Hub to build a awesome IoT solution.Try this extension pack and come to the IoT World!

