Microsoft Azure Information Protection – the year that was 2017!

Hi everyone, and welcome to the very last blog from me this year! It has been an incredible year, and I wanted to take this opportunity to take a walk down memory lane and see just how far the Information Protection space has come. We have seen incredible uptake of Azure Information Protection (AIP) and it’s great to see the momentum, thank you! It’s especially rewarding to learn that our customers are benefitting from the solutions we develop. Check out our latest customer story from Yara.

What a year!

It seems like only yesterday that we were getting ready to launch AIP. After a bit of a splash at Microsoft Ignite, on October 4, 2016, AIP moved to GA and was quickly followed up with a December Preview. We looked to operate at a fast pace, so the December release moved to GA in February 2017 which to me was the beginning on when we really started to see adoption move in earnest (and it has continued to accelerate all year!).

Read the entire article here, Azure Information Protection – the year that was 2017! – Enterprise Mobility + Security

via the fine folks at Microsoft.

News
          Share this video