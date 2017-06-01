Microsoft Azure Information Protection Documentation Update for May 2017

The Documentation for Azure Information Protection has been updated on the web and the latest content has a May 2017 (or later) date at the top of the article.

Updates for this month include the supporting documentation for templates moving to the Azure portal. Miss the announcements? See Azure Information Protection unified administration now in Preview and Azure Information Protection unified administration phase two. We also have great news if you were one of the many customers who requested a .msi version of the client to install – this is now available to download but please do read the accompanying documentation in the admin guide for restrictions and additional steps needed for this deployment.

The sharp-eyed among you might have noticed a new feature appearing on the Microsoft Docs site: Download PDF. You’ll see this option at the bottom of the table of contents, on the left. This is a nice option for people who want to more easily reuse the online documentation, read documentation in sequence, or search just the documentation for Azure Information Protection. This feature was first implemented for Azure documentation, and now it’s our turn. Unfortunately, we’ve had a few teething problems that stopped it from working when it first went live, but these should be fixed very soon. Give it a try and remember that the design and functionality of the Docs site has its own feedback site where you can post requests/issues and vote on other peoples’ requests.

