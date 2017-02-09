Microsoft Azure Information Protection December update moves to general availability

In our Dec 7th announcement we were excited to make available a number of new features in Azure Information Protection (AIP). To recap, these included:

Scoped Policies so you can make labels available to users based on group membership

A new, unified Windows client that combines the RMS Sharing app features into the Azure Information Protection client

An updated viewer for protected files, including protected PDFs downloaded from SharePoint

Manual (right-click) labeling and protection for non-Office files

Bulk classification and labeling for data at rest using PowerShell

Today we are even more excited to move ALL of these features from Preview to General Availability AND add two great new collaboration features!

Scoped Policies

As we covered in the December 7 post, Scoped Policies allow customers to build sets of labels that are only visible and usable to specific employees and groups of employees such as teams, business units or projects.

