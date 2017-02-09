Microsoft Azure Information Protection December update moves to general availability
In our Dec 7th announcement we were excited to make available a number of new features in Azure Information Protection (AIP). To recap, these included:
- Scoped Policies so you can make labels available to users based on group membership
- A new, unified Windows client that combines the RMS Sharing app features into the Azure Information Protection client
- An updated viewer for protected files, including protected PDFs downloaded from SharePoint
- Manual (right-click) labeling and protection for non-Office files
- Bulk classification and labeling for data at rest using PowerShell
Today we are even more excited to move ALL of these features from Preview to General Availability AND add two great new collaboration features!
Scoped Policies
As we covered in the December 7 post, Scoped Policies allow customers to build sets of labels that are only visible and usable to specific employees and groups of employees such as teams, business units or projects.
Read the entire article here, Azure Information Protection December update moves to general availability
via the fine folks at Microsoft.
