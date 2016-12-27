Microsoft Azure: Does spending (a bit more money) on your VM’s make a difference on User Experience?

Recently my colleague Jasper used Login PI to test the performance of a well-known cloud provider to see what their out of the box performance would look from the user experience point of view. Quickly we realized that, regardless of the hoster, If you want to move your desktops to the cloud it would entail a bit more work than simply selecting the cheapest desktop you can find + Microsoft Office and let it go from there.

Today I want to show you what I’ve learned from looking at Microsoft Azure’s performance for a week. I took a different approach for these tests as I was interested in seeing how changing the amount of money spend on a desktop would influence its performance (and if it would). Unlike other hosters, in Azure there is no limit on what operating system is available out of the box and there is no 200 desktop limit for more flexibility, although you can’t fault 3rd parties for Microsoft’s licensing.

Configuring the virtual desktopsThe configuration of my desktops is as follows:

They’re both 2vcpu virtual machine but the big difference is that for one the storage is on SSD and the other is HDD.

Next to that I have chosen to have it running all the time costing me about €75 per month for the VM with HDD and about €80 for the one with SSD.

