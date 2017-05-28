Microsoft: Azure Craft A hack for kids and parents to learn AI Programming

AzureCraft was conceived in 2016 by myself, Richard Conway, the co-founder of the UK Azure Users Group, Andy Cross and Allan Mitchell, one of the founders of SQLBITS, the largest SQL conference in Europe. Our idea stemmed from the fact that our children were either continually playing Minecraft or other games such as Roblox which looked a lot like Minecraft.

London, December 2016: ComputerCraft mod event

After speaking to a lot of parents at schools I realised that there was little room in parents minds to see Minecraft as a creative canvas. Most saw it as a waste of time and others were irate at the parade of foul-mouthed teens that their kids watched on YouTube that spoke about Minecraft.

Most parents were unaware that their children were using Minecraft and scratch at schools to automate the creation the of their worlds.

I started spending time and running a very popular code club and realised quite quickly that the school education didn’t stretch far enough and that parents didn’t stay around to spend time with their kids at the club and see what they were doing.

