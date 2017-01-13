Home Applications Microsoft Azure Cloud–GPU for DataScience and Academic Activities such as Cloud Rendering

Microsoft Azure Cloud–GPU for DataScience and Academic Activities such as Cloud Rendering

Microsoft Azure Cloud–GPU for DataScience and Academic Activities such as Cloud Rendering
I am really excited in the way some UK Universities are using Azure GPU Cloud services, back in Dec 2016 we announced the general availability of the Azure N-Series. GPU Cloud Compute services.  The availability of Cloud GPU was certainly a interest point for students, academics and researchers and I had a number of UK Universities approach me  around how they could use the Azure N-Series virtual machines to reduce significant costs and time constraints for teaching, learning and research.

As an example one institution wanted to utilise the Azure N series  NVIDIA® GPUs for rendering their design and animation student content. The institution had limited NVIDIA GPU availability and as a a result they faced a issue of hardware availability, costs and time constraints. As a result of this this trialled the N Series as a complete rendering replacement for PCs on Campus with great success from no only the output but also the costs..

One of the key advantages to them was the global access to the variety of sizes of  N-series Hardeare and the availability of  West Europe services. With the availability of Cloud GPU they had the opportunity of running the process and jobs within a European Data Center from the 1st of Dec and being able to test the service for £1 rather than the investment of £1000 for physical hardware of similar specifications. So its great to see that from the thousands of customers who participate in the N-Series preview since we launched it back in August we have a number of UK Universities using a variety of services and applications.

