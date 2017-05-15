Microsoft Azure Cloud and Containers

Manage containers on Azure

There’s no need to change your existing management practices to move container workloads to the cloud. Use the application management tools you’re already familiar with and connect via the standard API endpoints for the orchestrator of your choice.

Optimized container

Azure Container Service optimizes the configuration of popular open-source tools and technologies specifically for Azure. You get an open solution that offers portability for both your containers and your application configuration. You select the size, number of hosts, and choice of orchestrator tools—Container Service handles everything else.

DC/OS, Docker Swarm, or Kubernetes

Choose the tools and solution that best suit your needs for Docker container orchestration and scale operations. Use the Mesos-based DC/OS, Kubernetes, or use Docker Swarm and Compose for a pure Docker experience.

