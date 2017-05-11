Home Cloud Computing Microsoft Azure CLI 2.0: new commands, features; available now in Azure Cloud Shell

Microsoft Azure CLI 2.0: new commands, features; available now in Azure Cloud Shell

Microsoft Azure CLI 2.0: new commands, features; available now in Azure Cloud Shell
As announced previously on this blog, we continue to make constant progress in adding new features to and stabilizing Azure CLI 2.0 over last several months.

At Microsoft Build 2017, we announced new functionality available in Azure CLI 2.0 through these new or significantly enhanced command modules – appservices, cdn, cognitive services, cosmosdb, data lake analytics and store, dev/test labs, functions, monitor, mysql, postgres, service fabric client, vsts.

Some of these changes include new syntax and modified names for existing CLI commands. You can continue to use the previous CLI commands for another couple of releases, but we will deprecate these after that and you will need to start using the new commands. Our recommendation is that you should switch to the new commands as soon as possible. We added a deprecation warning to the commands that we will remove in coming releases (all of them are currently in “preview” release mode).

New Installers Over the past 2-3 months, we have seen increased engagement from our customers and new developers in Azure CLI 2.0 which is very encouraging. Although most of the feedback has been positive so far, there are a couple of areas where the experience hasn’t been optimal. Install issues, especially on Windows, have been an oft-cited complaint from many of our early adopters. Based on this, we are now releasing a MSI installer for Azure CLI 2.0 for Windows. This will take the complexity of having the correct versions of Python and other dependencies installed in the correct folders, which will also help with future upgrades and uninstall scenarios of Azure CLI. For Mac and Linux, we already have Curl, Apt-Get, PIP installers available that make the install experience seamless. Please see the updated install page for detailed instructions on how to install or upgrade to latest versions of Azure CLI 2.0.

