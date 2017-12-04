Microsoft Azure certification, preparation and exam passage from Veeam

A little over two years ago, I was at the Microsoft Technology Center in Manhattan, and I noticed that all of the engineers and technical people I was working with that day seemed a little stressed. I took the opportunity over lunch with the chief architect to find out what was going on. Microsoft had decreed that anybody in a technical role had to take and pass the Microsoft Exam 70-533, Implementing Microsoft Azure Infrastructure Solutions. I also found out that many had already taken and failed the exam.

This got me thinking. If Microsoft required everyone to pass this, then the future direction of the technology, and Microsoft’s investment in it, was sure to be significant.

I did everything to find as much study material as I could, and I spent the next three months preparing for the exam to become a certified Microsoft Azure Solutions Architect. I took advantage of online courseware from Pluralsight, and I read every FAQ and Microsoft KB article that I could get my hands on. In the end, I was able to pass on my first attempt.

So now, a few years later, I have been asked to talk about the certification, the benefits of it, and the best methods to achieve it.

What to expect from the Microsoft Azure certification exam

First, and I cannot stress this enough, this is a very dynamic exam. The skills measured and tested directly reflect what is happening in Azure at the time you sit for the exam. For instance, I only had a few questions about Azure Resource Manager (ARM), and now the exam is mostly questions covering that topic.

Via the fine folks at Veeam.