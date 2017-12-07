Microsoft Azure brings new Serverless and DevOps capabilities to the Kubernetes community

Starting today, the Kubernetes community comes together at KubeCon in Austin, Texas, with the goal of making it easier than ever to use containers to modernize existing applications and manage new applications to drive digital transformation. Today and tomorrow we will be announcing more Kubernetes community projects and partnerships that extend what customers can do with Kubernetes and Azure, and the ease with which they can do it with new projects for serverless containers and Kubernetes-native DevOps.

Our announcements this week build on significant investments in Kubernetes including joining the CNCF, being the first major cloud provider to introduce serverless containers (Azure Container Instances), delivering Azure’s managed Kubernetes service (AKS), and contributing projects such as Draft and Brigade. We’ve been overwhelmed by the interest and adoption of Kubernetes on Azure, usage is up over 700% YTD. Thank you to everyone who has tried our services, contributed to projects, or just provided feedback. We hope you’ll keep doing so.

Now, for the news…

