Microsoft Azure Blueprint helps DoD Mission Owners accelerate compliance with L5 security controls

Azure Government Engineering is pleased to announce the release of Azure Blueprint for the DoD Information Impact Level 5 baseline.

Azure Blueprint provides DoD customers with a simplified method to understand the scope of their security responsibilities when architecting solutions in Azure, streamlining the path to attain a mission-level Authority to Operate (ATO). This release includes a DoD L5 Customer Responsibility Matrix and System Security Plan template designed for use by DoD Mission Owners, Authorizing Officials, and other security personnel who are implementing and documenting mission-level system security controls within Azure.

Accelerate security control implementation using the DoD L5 Customer Responsibility Matrix to understand which L5 control requirements include a customer implementation requirement. The Customer Responsibility Matrix documents controls with a shared responsibility between Azure and Azure customers, as well as controls that must be fully implemented by Azure customers.

Read the entire article here, Azure Blueprint helps DoD Mission Owners accelerate compliance with L5 security controls – Azure Government Cloud

via the fine folks at Microsoft