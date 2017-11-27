Microsoft Azure and VMware? Not so fast!

In August this year, VMware and Amazon announced that VMware Cloud on AWS was available! (Atleast from Oregon) Which essentially means VMware based infrastructure running on AWS hardware. And this was the highest attending session on VMworld this year, so the interest is quite huge!

And the path to cloud for many buisnesses need to start with something familiar, and not a complex beast like what AWS is, so for many it makes sense. It is important to note here that this is a fully managed service. That is to say, VMware will install, manage and maintain the underlying ESXi, VSAN, vCenter and NSX infrastructure. Routine operations like patching or hardware failure remediation will be taken care of by VMware as part of the service. Customers will have delegated permissions to things like vCenter and will be able to use vCenter to perform administrative tasks but there will be some actions like patching which VMware will provide to you as part of the service. This means that VMware takes care of the core infrastructure in partnership with AWS.

Also during VMworld this year, VMware and IBM also announced a partnership and released a new product called HCX, which I’ve blogged more about here –> http://msandbu.org/more-info-on-vmware-hcx/ which also allows for seamless DR options as well.

Via Marius Sandbu.