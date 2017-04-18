Home Cloud Computing Microsoft Azure Analysis Services Backup and Restore

Microsoft Azure Analysis Services Backup and Restore

Microsoft Azure Analysis Services Backup and Restore
We have gotten good feedback from customers and partners starting to adopt Azure Analysis Services in production. Based on this feedback, this week we are releasing improvements around pricing options, support for backup and restore, and improved Azure Active Directory support. Please try them out and let us know how they work for you.

New Basic Tier

The new Basic Tier is designed to support smaller workloads with simpler refresh and processing needs. While you can put multiple models in one Standard instance, this new tier enables you to create models that are more targeted at less cost. The key differences between Standard and Basic is that the Basic tier does not support some specific enterprise features. Standard supports larger sizes and higher QPUs for concurrent queries and adds data partitioning for improved processing, translations, perspectives, and Direct Query. If your solution doesn’t need these capabilities, you can start with Basic. You can also scale up from Basic to Standard at any time. However, once you scale up to the higher tier you can’t scale back down to Basic. As an example, you can scale from B1 to S0 and then from S0 to S1 and back to S0, but you cannot scale from S0 to either the Basic or Develop tier.

