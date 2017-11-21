Microsoft Azure Advisor – your personalized best practices service got better

This blog post was co-authored by Matt Wagner, Program Manager, Microsoft Azure.

Azure Advisor is your personalized cloud service for Azure best practices that help you to improve availability, enhance protection, optimize performance of your Azure resources, and maximize the return on your IT budget. Azure Advisor was made generally available earlier this year. Since then, tens of thousands of recommendations have been implemented by Azure customers like you. Thank you.

Today we are highlighting a number of capabilities that were recently rolled out based on your feedback. These capabilities help you attain a more comprehensive view of your recommendations across all your subscriptions, and the ability to better customize Azure Advisor to the needs of your specific organization.

What’s new Advisor brings an all-new dashboard to help you more easily review the overall status of your recommendations across multiple subscriptions, in four categories – high availability, security, performance, and cost. You can see the overall status of active recommendations, their impact, and the number of resources that can be optimized. The cost recommendation category also highlights the total possible savings you can achieve if you implement all recommendations in this category. This is a great way to find the extra IT funds you might need to run your next IT project, like making your business-critical resources more resilient and more secure, or building a smart chat bot.

