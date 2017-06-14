Microsoft Azure AD makes the “leader” quadrant in Gartner’s 2017 Magic Quadrant for Access Management!

I have great news to share with you today! Gartner released their 2017 Magic Quadrant for Access Management (AM MQ), which shows that Azure Active Directory is placed in the “leaders” quadrant and is positioned very strongly for completeness of vision.

The AM MQ is the evolution of the Identity and Access Management as a Service (IDaaS) MQ, which was discontinued last year, and Azure AD has been in the leaders quadrant two out of the three years the service has been generally available!

Gartner 2017 Magic Quadrant for Access Management

We have worked with Gartner to make complimentary copies of the report available, which you can access here.

This amazing placement validates our vision of providing a complete identity and access management solution for employees, partners, and customers, all backed by world-class identity protection based on Microsoft’s Intelligent Security Graph.

