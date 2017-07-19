Microsoft Azure AD Domain Services admin UX in the new Azure Portal

I’m excited to announce the public preview of Azure AD Domain Services in the new Azure portal. You can now create new managed AD domains and perform administrative tasks like configuring secure LDAP using the Azure portal. If you follow the blog, you already know that Azure AD Domain Services is pretty cool. It provides managed domain services like domain join, group policy, LDAP, and Kerberos/NTLM authentication, all fully compatible with Windows Server Active Directory.

What might surprise you is that over 8000 (!!) customers are already using Azure AD Domain Services today!

And qith this new public preview, we’ve made it even easier to create a managed AD domain using our brand-new wizard experience. The wizard knits tasks like creating virtual networks, configuring group membership of the delegated administrator group, and enabling domain services into a simple, intuitive, step-by-step experience.

Getting started

Here’s how to get started with the new Azure portal experience:

