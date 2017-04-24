Microsoft Azure AD App Proxy, Round 2

Hey everyone, Ian Parramore here. Long time no post for us on these mailbags. You might be wondering what happened and why we didn’t have a post for almost 2 months. I can tell you who is to blame, Mark. Now that we got that out of the way. Today we’re going to dive in a little bit on some of the most common questions we’ve seen around the Azure AD Application Proxy. For those of you not familiar with this awesome feature, Application Proxy provides single sign-on (SSO) and secure remote access for web applications hosted on-premises. These on-premises web applications can now be integrated with Azure AD, allowing your end users to access your on-premises applications the same way they access O365 and other SaaS apps integrated with Azure AD. You don’t even need to change the network infrastructure or require a VPN to provide this solution for your users. To learn more about Application Proxy and how to get started, see our documentation. Now let’s dig into some of your questions.

Question 1:

I’m trying to setup Kerberos constrained delegation as discussed in this article but am struggling to understand the PrincipalsAllowedToDelegateToAccount method. Do you have some more insights you can share on this?

