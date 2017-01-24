Microsoft: Azure Active Directory meets Power BI!

We’ve heard from many of our largest customers that it’s critically important to them to have easy access to information that helps them understand how their employees and partners are using Azure Active Directory. That understanding allows them to plan their IT infrastructure, to increase usage and maximize the business value they get from Azure AD.

The usage and activity reports in the Azure admin portal are a great starting point for accessing and digesting usage trends. But many of you have told us you want the ability to gather richer insights into what’s going on with the various capabilities you rely on in Azure Active Directory. So, today I am excited to announce the new Power BI Content Pack for Azure Active Directory!

With this integration of Azure Active Directory APIs with Power BI, you can easily download pre-built content packs and dig deeper into all the activities within your Azure Active Directory, and all this data is enhanced by the rich visualization experience Power BI offers. And you can create your own dashboard and share it easily with anyone in your organization.

Read the entire article here, Azure Active Directory meets Power BI! – Enterprise Mobility and Security Blog

via the fine folks at Microsoft.