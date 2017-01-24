Microsoft: Automated Partition Management with Azure Analysis Services

Azure Analysis Services tabular models can store data in a highly-compressed, in-memory cache for optimized query performance. This provides fast user interactivity over large data sets.

Large datasets normally require table partitioning to accelerate and optimize the data-load process. Partitioning enables incremental loads, increases parallelization, and reduces memory consumption. The Tabular Object Model (TOM) serves as an API to create and manage partitions.

The Automated Partition Management for Analysis Services Tabular Models whitepaper is available for review. It describes how to use the AsPartitionProcessing TOM code sample with minimal code changes. It is intended to be generic and configuration driven.

The sample is compatible with Azure Analysis Services. The following diagram shows an example architecture.

Automated Partition Management with Azure Analysis Services

