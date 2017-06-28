Microsoft: ASD certifications boost cloud opportunities for Microsoft partners

I am excited to share the news that more than 50 Microsoft Azure and Office 365 services have been added by the Australian Signals Directorate (ASD) to its Certified Cloud Services List (CCSL). It means Microsoft and our partners now have a hugely expanded range of cloud services that can be deployed to create transformative public sector solutions.

In all 40 Azure services are now on the CCSL list as well as 10 Office 365 services – massively extending what is available to create trusted, resilient, open solutions on a hyperscale cloud.

Services like Azure Log Analytics, ExpressRoute and Azure Security Centre are now on the list and can be used to help organisations secure and manage across a hybrid cloud. Australian government, education and healthcare organisations can also advance their digital transformation with innovative services like Azure Machine Learning, Azure Internet-of-Things Hub and Azure Application Services, now also on the CCSL.

Read the entire article here, ASD certifications boost cloud opportunities for Microsoft partners – Microsoft Partner Network Blog

via the fine folks at Microsoft