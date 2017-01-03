Microsoft: Artificial intelligence takes on machine reading, Christmas carols and eye disease

Artificial intelligence (AI) made incredible strides in 2016, and the growth appears set to accelerate as we enter the New Year.

A team of Microsoft researchers has released a dataset of 100,000 questions and answers that other AI researchers can use – for free – in their quest to create systems that can read and answer questions as well as a human. The MS MARCO dataset is based on anonymized real-world data from Bing and Cortana queries and is part of an attempt to spur the breakthroughs in machine reading that are already happening in image and speech recognition.

The move is also aimed at facilitating advances toward “artificial general intelligence,” or machines that can think like humans – and can read and understand a document as well as a person.

Meanwhile, AI helped a musician in Norway sing a new tune for the holidays this year: a Christmas carol that was created by Microsoft’s AI technology.

