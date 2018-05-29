Microsoft: Are My RDP Connections Really Secured by a Certificate?

Hello everyone! Tim Beasley – Platforms PFE coming at you live from the funky fresh jam known as LAS VEGAS! That’s right people! I’m having a blast by the pool at the MGM Grand and loving life!! …writing a blog post for Microsoft. At Vegas. In the sun poolside…writing…a…technical blog post…what’s wrong with me?!

Okay not really. Once again I’m here in Missouri, where it’s cold in the Spring. I’m just wishing I was in Vegas at the moment. Aren’t we all???

Before I go too far off the deep end, let me zip back into focus here and discuss the topic at hand. The other day I was approached with:

“Hey Timmeh, I followed your awesome blog post about ensuring my RDP connections were configured to use a certificate from my internal PKI (found here). I believe everything’s working but I’m just not sure. When I connect to a remote machine on my network/domain, the connection always shows that I’m connected via Kerberos…NOT the certificate. No matter what I try I can’t seem to prove the certificate’s actually being used.”

Read the entire article here, Are My RDP Connections Really Secured by a Certificate?

Via the fine folks at Microsoft.