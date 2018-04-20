Microsoft Announcing Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 17650

Hello Windows Insiders!

Today, we are releasing Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 17650 (RS5) to Windows Insiders who opted in to Skip Ahead.

Windows Defender Security Center gets a Fluent Design refresh

We’ve heard your feedback and when you install this build you’ll find we’ve updated Windows Defender Security Center (WDSC) to include the Fluent Design elements you know and love. You’ll also notice we’ve adjusted the spacing and padding around the app and will now dynamically size the categories on the main page if more room is needed for extra info. Last but not least, we’ve also updated the title bar of the app so that it will now use your accent color if you’ve enabled that option in Color Settings – with Sets enabled, you will see this color in the WDSC tab.

Windows Defender Firewall now supports Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL) processes

You can add specific rules for a WSL process in Windows Defender Firewall, just as you would for any Windows process. Also, Windows Defender Firewall now supports notifications for WSL processes. For example, when a Linux tool wants to allow access to a port from the outside (like SSH or a web server like nginx), the Windows Defender Firewall will prompt to allow access just like it would for a Windows process when the port starts accepting connections. This was first introduced in Build 17627.

We fixed an issue where File Explorer would always open with the ribbon minimized, rather than remembering how you’d left it.

We fixed an issue where elements on the main page of the Windows Defender Security Center app would slightly change size on mouse hover.

We fixed an issue where non-default languages might unexpectedly have the option to remove in Settings greyed out.

We fixed an issue where the Color Filters and High Contrast icons were switched in Settings.

We fixed an issue where clicking links in Settings that launched other apps would result in Settings crashing and nothing else happening.

We fixed an issue resulting in some people experiencing a Settings crash when navigating to Apps > Default Apps > Set defaults by App.

Read the entire article here, Announcing Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 17650 for Skip Ahead

Via the fine folks at Microsoft.