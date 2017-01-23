Microsoft: Announcing the availability of Clear Linux* OS in Azure Marketplace

Today, we’re excited to announce the availability of Clear Linux* OS for Intel® Architecture in Azure Marketplace. Clear Linux OS is a free, open source Linux distribution built from the ground up for cloud and data center environments and tuned to maximize the performance and value of Intel architecture.

Microsoft Azure is the first public cloud provider to offer Clear Linux, and we’re really excited about what it means for Linux users in the cloud and the community at large. Here’s a little bit more about the Clear Linux offerings in Azure Marketplace that we are announcing today:

A bare-bones VM, intended to serve as a starting point for those wanting to explore and build out a system with bundles of their choosing

A container image that includes the popular Docker container runtime, and,

A sample solution image for developing machine learning applications, pre-loaded with popular open source tools

Read the entire article here, Announcing the availability of Clear Linux* OS in Azure Marketplace | Blog

via the fine folks at Microsoft.