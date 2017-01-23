Microsoft: Announcing the availability of Clear Linux* OS in Azure Marketplace
Today, we’re excited to announce the availability of Clear Linux* OS for Intel® Architecture in Azure Marketplace. Clear Linux OS is a free, open source Linux distribution built from the ground up for cloud and data center environments and tuned to maximize the performance and value of Intel architecture.
Microsoft Azure is the first public cloud provider to offer Clear Linux, and we’re really excited about what it means for Linux users in the cloud and the community at large. Here’s a little bit more about the Clear Linux offerings in Azure Marketplace that we are announcing today:
- A bare-bones VM, intended to serve as a starting point for those wanting to explore and build out a system with bundles of their choosing
- A container image that includes the popular Docker container runtime, and,
- A sample solution image for developing machine learning applications, pre-loaded with popular open source tools
Read the entire article here, Announcing the availability of Clear Linux* OS in Azure Marketplace | Blog
via the fine folks at Microsoft.
Follow @DABCC Follow @douglasabrown
White Papers
steadyPRINT Data Sheet – centralized printer administration, monitoring and reliability!
All In One Tool. Organize all tasks of your printer management centrally – intuitively and clearly structured: Management of the printer connections, driverless printing, monitoring & reporting of the complete print environment, print server reliability and migration and many more. Off er your users different options to simply and flexibly print their documents in each […]
Share this:
Monitoring and Troubleshooting Citrix Logon Issues – White Paper
steadyPRINT Quick Installation Guide – Printer Management for Virtual Desktop Environments
VMware: Modernizing your Virtualization Platform – Free Trend Brief
Simple and Granular Data Protection for Microsoft SQL Server White Paper