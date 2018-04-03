Microsoft Announcing Terraform availability in the Azure Marketplace

In addition to Terraform already being integrated to the Azure Cloud Shell, I’m pleased to announce the availability of the new Terraform solution in the Azure Marketplace. This solution will enable teams to use shared identity, using Managed Service Identity (MSI), and shared state using Azure Storage. These features will allow you to use a consistent hosted instance of Terraform for DevOps Automation and production scenarios.

The Terraform solution configures Terraform to use Azure Storage instead of the local file system for Terraform state. This remote state implementation will lock state when one user is changing it, to allow multiple users to consistently change the state of shared environments, such as production.

The template also configures a Managed Service Identity and provides a Role Based Access Control (RBAC) script that will allow this identity to provision resources in the Azure subscription using Terraform. This eliminates the need for managing Service Principal secrets for Terraform separately in automation scenarios such as continuous deployment with Jenkins.

Azure Terraform Provider updates Development on the Terraform Azure Provider also continues at a furious pace, we passed the 1.0 milestone last December, and version 1.3 has already shipped. As we near complete coverage of our core infrastructure services such as Virtual Machines, Managed Disk, and Networking among others, you can expect to see further development to support our platform services as well as more advanced deployment scenarios.

Via the fine folks at Microsoft.