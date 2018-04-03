Home Cloud Computing Microsoft Announcing Terraform availability in the Azure Marketplace

Microsoft Announcing Terraform availability in the Azure Marketplace

0
Microsoft Announcing Terraform availability in the Azure Marketplace
0

In addition to Terraform already being integrated to the Azure Cloud Shell, I’m pleased to announce the availability of the new Terraform solution in the Azure Marketplace. This solution will enable teams to use shared identity, using Managed Service Identity (MSI), and shared state using Azure Storage. These features will allow you to use a consistent hosted instance of Terraform for DevOps Automation and production scenarios.

The Terraform solution configures Terraform to use Azure Storage instead of the local file system for Terraform state. This remote state implementation will lock state when one user is changing it, to allow multiple users to consistently change the state of shared environments, such as production.

The template also configures a Managed Service Identity and provides a Role Based Access Control (RBAC) script that will allow this identity to provision resources in the Azure subscription using Terraform. This eliminates the need for managing Service Principal secrets for Terraform separately in automation scenarios such as continuous deployment with Jenkins.

Azure Terraform Provider updates Development on the Terraform Azure Provider also continues at a furious pace, we passed the 1.0 milestone last December, and version 1.3 has already shipped. As we near complete coverage of our core infrastructure services such as Virtual Machines, Managed Disk, and Networking among others, you can expect to see further development to support our platform services as well as more advanced deployment scenarios.

Read the entire article here, Announcing Terraform availability in the Azure Marketplace | Blog

Via the fine folks at Microsoft.

tags:
Categories:
Cloud Computing
Data Center
Development
Networking
News
Storage
Microsoft
Microsoft Founded in 1975, Microsoft (Nasdaq “MSFT”) is the worldwide leader in software, services, devices and solutions that help people and businesses realize their full potential.

Share your view, leave a comment below:

Featured Resources:

Related Articles:

| LATEST FEATURED RESOURCES

White Papers

    Liquidware-Feature-Image

    Application Lifecycle Management with Stratusphere UX – White Paper

    Enterprises today are faced with many challenges, and among those at the top of the list is the struggle surrounding the design, deployment, management and operations that support desktop applications. The demand for applications is increasing at an exponential rate, and organizations are being forced to consider platforms beyond physical, virtual and cloud-based environments. Users […]

    read more
    eg-innovations-feature-image

    2018 Will Be The Year of Citrix Migration! eG Innovations and DABCC Survey Reveals Industry Trends for XenApp and XenDesktop 7.x Migration

    thumbnail_520x300_DougBrownv1

    IGEL Community Releases Free “How-To Install and Configure the IGEL Software Platform” Made Easy Book

    IGEL Technology Image

    IGELl’s Security Enhancements for Thin Clients – White Paper

    eg-innovations-feature-image

    White Paper: IT Performance Monitoring Tools – Reading Between the Lines

    eg-innovations-feature-image

    Does Deploying Citrix in the Cloud Make Performance Monitoring Easier? – White Paper

    View All White Papers >>

    Downloads

      CommVault Logo

      Download Commvault VM Backup and Recovery: end-to-end VM backup, recovery and cloud management

      Commvault’s ability to provide end-to-end VM backup, recovery and cloud management creates a significantly better way to build, protect and optimize VMs throughout their lifecycle. Our best-in-class software for VM backup, recovery and cloud management delivers a number of significant benefits, including: VM recovery with live recovery options; backup to and in the cloud; custom-fit […]

      read more
      CommVault Logo

      Download Commvault Data Platform: enterprise-wide data protection and management

      Nakivo Logo

      Download ‘NAKIVO Backup & Replication for VMware, Hyper-V, and AWS EC2’ Full-Featured Free Trial

      deviceTRUST-Logo

      Download deviceTRUST Dynamic context awareness for Citrix

      Nakivo Logo

      Download NAKIVO Free VM Backup and Replication for VMware & Hyper-V

      eg-innovations-feature-image

      FREE eG Enterprise Logon Simulator for Citrix XenApp and XenDesktop

      View All Downloads >>

      On-Demand Webinars

        1513816031_maxresdefault.jpg

        Discover Remote Desktop Manager 13 – On-Demand Webinar Video

        Here’s the full recording of our RDM 13 webinar during which our Business Solutions Specialist France Lymburner, Business Architect Maurice Côté, and Marketing Director Max Trottier covered key RDM 13 features and functions. This video is from the fine folks at Devolutions.

        read more
        Devolutions-Feature-Image.png

        Discover Remote Desktop Manager 13 – On-Demand Webinar

        1510832834_maxresdefault.jpg

        How to Prevent Cyber Attacks – A On-Demand Webinar on Enterprise Cyber Security

        1509495610_maxresdefault.jpg

        Architecting for today’s desktop environments – FSLogix On-Demand Webinar

        1508466729_maxresdefault.jpg

        The IGEL Platform Explained by Douglas Brown – On-Demand Webinar

        Citrix Ready Feature Image

        Proactive Management of Citrix End User Experience in a Hybrid IT Environment – On-Demand Webinar

        View All On-Demand Webinars >>

        Latest Videos

          1521577635_maxresdefault.jpg

          Introducing Azure Database for PostgreSQL and Azure Database for MySQL

          Develop with open source databases? We’ll show you the new community-based PostgreSQL and MySQL databases for Azure, including its dynamic scalability to meet the performance needs of your apps in seconds, high availability that eradicates the need to set up replicas, Azure Service Integration to add intelligence to your apps. We finish up with how […]

          read more
          1520832740_maxresdefault.jpg

          MaxParallel for Windows Server® Dashboard at a Glance

          1522098126_maxresdefault.jpg

          Building VMware Cloud on AWS

          1520558240_maxresdefault.jpg

          Free Training on Imaging and OS Provisioning

          Views All IT News on DABCC.com
          Views All IT Videos on DABCC.com
          Win big $$, visit ITBaller.com for more info!

          Visit Our Sponsors

          Close

          Share this video