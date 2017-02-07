Microsoft: Announcing custom domain HTTPS support with Azure CDN

We are very excited to let you know that this feature is now available with Azure CDN from Verizon. The end-to-end workflow to enable HTTPS for your custom domain is simplified via one-click enablement, complete certificate management, and all with no additional cost.

It’s critical to ensure the privacy and data integrity of all your web applications sensitive data while it is in transit. Using the HTTPS protocol ensures that your sensitive data is encrypted when it’s sent across the internet. Azure CDN has supported HTTPS for many years, but was only supported when you used an Azure provided domain. For example, if you create a CDN endpoint from Azure CDN (e.g. https://contoso.azureedge.net), HTTPS is enabled by default. Now, with custom domain HTTPS, you can enable secure delivery for a custom domain (e.g. https://www.contoso.com) as well.

Some of the key attributes of the custom domain HTTPS are:

No additional cost: There are no costs for certificate acquisition or renewal and no additional cost for HTTPS traffic. You just pay for GB egress from the CDN.

Simple enablement: One click provisioning is available from the Azure portal.

Complete certificate management: All certificate procurement or management is handled for you. Certificates are automatically provisioned and renewed prior to expiration. This completely removes the risks of service interruption as a result of a certificate expiring.

