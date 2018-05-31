Home Applications Microsoft Announces Windows Server 2019 Insider Preview Build 17677

Today we are pleased to release a new build of the Windows Server vNext Long-Term Servicing Channel (LTSC) release that contains both the Desktop Experience and Server Core in all 18 server languages, as well as a new build of the next Windows Server Semi-Annual Channel release in English.

There are two major areas that we would like you to try out in each preview release and report back any issues:

  • In-place OS Upgrade (from Windows Server 2012 R2, Windows Server 2016)
  • Application compatibility – please let us know if any server roles or applications stops working or fails to function as it used to

Build-to-build upgrade is currently not supported.

Performance history for Storage Spaces Direct
In this build, the performance history feature of Storage Spaces Direct gets even better:

  • The Get-ClusterPerf cmdlet now includes self-diagnosis logic: if the cmdlet finds nothing to report, it now looks for common issues that would prevent performance history from working properly (for example, if its storage is missing) so that the cmdlet can provide clear error text.
  • New cmdlets, Start-ClusterPerformanceHistory and Stop-ClusterPerformanceHistory, that are provided in this build make it easy to remediate such issues by cleaning up and/or re-provisioning performance history.
  • New series, provided in this build, record how much Storage Spaces Direct data needs to repair/resync per server.

Read the entire article here, Announcing Windows Server 2019 Insider Preview Build 17677

Via the fine folks at Microsoft.

