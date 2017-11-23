Microsoft Announces Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 17046 for PC

Today, we are releasing Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 17046 for PC to Windows Insiders in the Fast ring and for those who opted in to Skip Ahead.

Microsoft Edge Improvements

Form Fill for Address fields: Microsoft Edge can now save and automatically fill your preferred information in addresses and related forms. When filling in fields on a form, such as an address or other contact information, Microsoft Edge will prompt to save your form information. In the future, you can simply select the preferred information from a drop-down menu to complete all the related fields.

Addresses you save will be roamed between your Windows 10 devices, and you can manually add or remove form entries in Advanced Settings.