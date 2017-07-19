Home Cloud Computing Microsoft Announces Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 16241 for PC & Build 15230 for Mobile

0
Today we are excited to release Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 16241 for PC to Windows Insiders in the Fast ring! We are also releasing Windows 10 Mobile Insider Preview Build 15230 to Insiders in the Fast ring.

We’re really excited to do our 2nd (and final) Bug Bash for the Windows 10 Fall Creators Update! The Bug Bash will start at 12am (Pacific Time) on Friday July 14th and will run a full week ending at 11:59 pm (Pacific Time) on Sunday July 23rd. This build will be our Bug Bash build. As usual, we will be publishing new quests so be sure to open Feedback Hub and complete as many quests as you can!

And we’ll also be doing Mixer webcasts at the following dates and times for the Bug Bash:

  • Tuesday July 18th: 1:30pm – 3:00pm (Pacific Time)
  • Friday July 21st: 10:00am – 11:30am (Pacific Time)

Windows Shell Improvements:

Recover your pin and password from the lock screen:  Self Service solutions empower end users, unburden helpdesk/IT admins, and save organizations money. Cloud Self Service Password Reset (Cloud SSPR) has been a really popular Azure AD Premium (AADP) feature and now we want to take this great capability one step further – Windows Integration. If you’re using an AADP or MSA account and you find yourself stuck at the login screen, you can now reset your password and PIN straight from here. Just click the “Reset password” (for password) / ”I forgot my PIN” (for PIN) link and you’ll be prompted to go through the AAD or MSA flow to reset it. Once reset, you’ll be returned to the login screen where you can login with your newly minted credentials.

Read the entire article here, Announcing Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 16241 for PC & Build 15230 for Mobile

via the fine folks at Microsoft.

