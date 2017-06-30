Microsoft Announces Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 16232 for PC + Build 15228 for Mobile

Today we are excited to release Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 16232 for PC to Windows Insiders in the Fast ring! We are also releasing Windows 10 Mobile Insider Preview Build 15228 to Insiders in the Fast ring. Earlier this week, we announced new end-to-end security features coming with the Windows 10 Fall Creators Update and this build for PC includes some of those new security features.

In order to provide Windows customers with the highest quality inbox apps possible, we will pause testing new versions of our inbox apps with Windows Insiders. This means that Insiders will not receive app updates from the Windows Store for our inbox apps that are newer than the apps included in the build. Insiders may notice that some features we were testing in our inbox apps – including recent updates to the Photos app – will temporarily disappear. This is because some of our inbox apps won’t have all the latest new features without getting an update from the Store. It is critical that Insiders are experiencing the same version of Windows that will be released as the default version for all Windows users. Insiders will once again start receiving app updates in the very near future. As always, your feedback will help us tremendously to define the overall Windows experience and insure the quality of the Windows 10 Fall Creators Update is excellent for our customers.

Read the entire article here, Announcing Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 16232 for PC + Build 15228 for Mobile

via the fine folks at Microsoft.